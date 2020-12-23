112,200 Shares in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of MGEN opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.