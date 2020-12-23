Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Quhuo Limited (NYSE:QH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo Limited (NYSE:QH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Quhuo in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Quhuo stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Quhuo Limited has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42.

Quhuo (NYSE:QH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.19.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

