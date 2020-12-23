Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 94,039 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.