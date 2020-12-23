Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,959 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRTC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

In other news, Chairman Scot Cohen purchased 12,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,335,688 shares in the company, valued at $33,934,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $39,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,794.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,660 over the last 90 days.

Wrap Technologies Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.