Virtu Financial LLC Has $66,000 Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158,852 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 47.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 9.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 148,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Shares of UGP opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

