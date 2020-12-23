Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,569 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Scholastic worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $789.41 million, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.