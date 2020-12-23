Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. BidaskClub cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,510,000.

Shares of NYSE:KC opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

