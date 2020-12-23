Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.