Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWE shares. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.