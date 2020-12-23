Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Lumber Liquidators worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:LL opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

