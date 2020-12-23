UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,320 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFS stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

