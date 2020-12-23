Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

