Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celsius worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Celsius stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.80 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

