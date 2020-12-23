12,561 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $145,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

