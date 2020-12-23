Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,027 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.