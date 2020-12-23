Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 116.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,665.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 255,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 251,140 shares during the period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $1,819,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,999. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.