Sei Investments Co. Sells 162,076 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 162,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.