Van ECK Associates Corp Has $140,000 Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,020,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SHLX opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.