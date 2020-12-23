Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 401 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SJW Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

SJW opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

In related news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

