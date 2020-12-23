Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $131,000.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050 over the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TWNK opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

