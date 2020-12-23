Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,197,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.