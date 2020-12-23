Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in DaVita by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in DaVita by 188.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

