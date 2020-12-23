Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Ronald Sargent Sells 20,000 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $167.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

