MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Major Shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. Sells 9,748,392 Shares of Stock

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 9,748,392 shares of MedMen Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $1,657,226.64. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. MedMen Enterprises Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

About MedMen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.