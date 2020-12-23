salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 5,486 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,245,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CRM opened at $231.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.