John Michael Wilson Sells 35,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Michael Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 995,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

