UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,903,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,749,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

