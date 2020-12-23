UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,579 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of SMCI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

