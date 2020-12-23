Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 321.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 304,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

