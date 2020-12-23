UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Materion worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

