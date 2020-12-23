UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,896 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

