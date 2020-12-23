Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Apache by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NYSE APA opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

