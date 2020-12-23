Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

