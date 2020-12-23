24,828 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 349,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SCHN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

