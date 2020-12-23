Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $494,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,334,000 after purchasing an additional 888,611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 551,471 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 327,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 244,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

