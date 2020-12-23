Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 62,356 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

