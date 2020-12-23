500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $3.60. 500.com shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 1,683 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $187.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

