Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.99

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,557,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 15.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,245,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,840,000 after acquiring an additional 699,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 194,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

