Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.99

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.
Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.