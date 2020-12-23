Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.72

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $6.25. Indivior shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 7,062 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Indivior presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $960.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

