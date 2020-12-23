Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $370.75 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $374.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.83 and a 200 day moving average of $264.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total transaction of $4,555,381.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,459 shares of company stock valued at $47,930,371. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

