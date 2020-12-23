Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 7,509 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,162,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 825,906 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PE shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of PE stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

