Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,429,000 after buying an additional 10,320,116 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,971,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,206,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 124,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after buying an additional 1,964,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.