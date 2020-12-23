Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

JNCE opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $269.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.36. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

