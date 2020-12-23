Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 545.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

