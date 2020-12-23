Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after buying an additional 376,994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,508,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 191,536 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,044,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 129,833 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,569 shares of company stock worth $375,865 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.