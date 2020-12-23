Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,570 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,169 shares of company stock valued at $37,546,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

