Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,514,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

