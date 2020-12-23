Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 20,247 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 103.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESPR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $799.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

