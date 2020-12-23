Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 56,078 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,078 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

MDB stock opened at $396.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $397.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $2,209,966.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares in the company, valued at $52,375,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,335 shares of company stock worth $100,193,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

