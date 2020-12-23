Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 14,750 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

CVI opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

